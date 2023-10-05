KTR inaugurates Goldman Sachs new office in Hyderabad

KTR commended the firm's commitment to uplift the local community through its initiatives encompassing digital literacy, women entrepreneurship, and local vendor engagement

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th October 2023 7:10 pm IST
KTR launches Goldman Sachs new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a new office of the Goldman Sachs group in the city on Thursday, October 5.

The office will be a centre of excellence for the firm’s client onboarding efforts and will house platform engineering and global enterprise partnerships. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services.

Their services are provided to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.

Speaking after the launch, KTR said, “I’m pleased to inaugurate Goldman Sachs’ new long-term office in Hyderabad following their initial establishment here in 2021.”

Stating that the new office will contribute to the ecosystem of global companies and startups, KTR commended the firm’s commitment to uplift the local community through its initiatives encompassing digital literacy, women entrepreneurship, and local vendor engagement.

“This highlights Telangana’s comprehensive efforts to engage, collaborate and drive multinational firms to establish their operations in the state,” said KTR.

Chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International, Richard Gnodde, also attended the event.

