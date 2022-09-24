Hyderabad: TSRTC to ply extra buses on Sunday for Ind-Aus T20I

The buses will run till midnight.

Published: 24th September 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced that additional buses will be plied on Sunday in anticipation of big crowds attending the T20 match between India and Australia at the Uppal Stadium.

The match will take place on 25 September at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. For ease of travel, additional buses will be plied from 24 areas of Hyderabad to Uppal Stadium. Similarly, after the match, buses from the stadium to various parts of the city will also be organised.

The buses will run till midnight. For additional information, the TSRTC can be reached at 9959226140 and 7893088433.

Buses tobe provided by TSRTC on Sunday.

