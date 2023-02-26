Hyderabad: TSRTC to run more bus trips to city outskirts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that it will run more trips to the city outskirts especially keeping in mind the safety of students.

He said this in a meeting conducted on Sunday with Greater Hyderabad Zone officials to discuss organisation of bus services for students.

Speaking at the meeting, VC Sajjanar said “We are organising bus services in the outskirts of Hyderabad for students, we are already looking at 100 additional bus trips.”

“By the end of this academic year, 500 electric buses will be available. We are organising special bus services for girls and these bus services will start soon,” he added.

He spoke to the officials about the congestion in buses in the outskirts and inquired about the bus services currently provided.

The TSRTC MD further directed the officials to increase the number of trips to reduce the rush in buses. “Creating safe transportation facilities for students is the social responsibility of TSRTC,” he pointed out.

He explained that TSRTC has already laid out many bus trips to serve the students who travel to educational institutions located on the outskirts of the city. “We have divided the outskirts of the city into 12 corridors, about 350 buses are functioning in these areas,” he said.

“We have learned that there is a lot of rush in the Ibrahimpatnam cluster, and most of the passengers are students. About 44,000 students travel in that one corridor and about one-third of the students have bus passes. To serve these students, in the last week we have added another 8 trips in this corridor.”

He directed the officials to add another 30 trips in this corridor. “We will increase the number of buses if the need is present,” he added.

Sajjanar said that many students are intentionally travelling on the foot-board. He requested the students not to travel on the footboard and urged them to cooperate with the RTC staff.