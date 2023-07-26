Hyderabad: TSSPDCL official caught red-handed accepting bribe

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Wednesday, July 26, caught a TSSPDCL line inspector red-handed while accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from an advocate.

The accused, Venkateshwarlu, working as line inspector at office of TSSPDCL assistant engineer, Lalaguda Secunderabad. He had demanded the money from an advocate to process pending application pertaining to change of electricity connection.

However, the line inspector was caught while accepting the bribe. He was arrested and produced before a court