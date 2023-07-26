Hyderabad: TSSPDCL official caught red-handed accepting bribe

The accused, Venkateshwarlu, works as line inspector at office of TSSPDCL assistant engineer, Lalaguda Secunderabad.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 26th July 2023 7:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: ACB nabs four for taking bribe
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Wednesday, July 26, caught a TSSPDCL line inspector red-handed while accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from an advocate.

BookMyMBBS

The accused, Venkateshwarlu, working as line inspector at office of TSSPDCL assistant engineer, Lalaguda Secunderabad. He had demanded the money from an advocate to process pending application pertaining to change of electricity connection.

However, the line inspector was caught while accepting the bribe. He was arrested and produced before a court

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 26th July 2023 7:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button