Hyderabad: Two 19 yr old men arrested in Narsingi accident case

The prime accused was not under the influence of alcohol, Narsingi police inspector clarified.

Hyderabad: Two 19-year-olds have been arrested after a mother-daughter duo was killed in a horrific accident on Tuesday morning near Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir.

Siasat.com spoke to the Narsingi police inspector who confirmed the arrest. Prime accused Mohammed Badi Uddai Khadri, who was behind the wheel, is a first-year BBA student residing in Shanti Nagar. The other accused – Rehman – is the owner of the car.

Rehman and Khadri along with three other friends were travelling to a farmhouse to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Police denied that Khadri was under the influence of alcohol.

While Anuradha and her daughter Mamata died on the spot, Kavita was injured. She is currently under treatment.

A case under Section 304 (2) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered.

