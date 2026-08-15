Hyderabad: Two arrested for illegal manufacture, sale of snacks

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khaleed, the owner of KSM Food Products in Balapur, and Santosh Kumar, his manager.

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Hyderabad: Two arrested for illegal manufacture, sale of snacks
The Task Force team with the haul.

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Shamshabad Zone, Hyderabad, have successfully busted an illegal food manufacturing and distribution operation and apprehended two persons, the police said on Saturday, August 15.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khaleed, the owner of KSM Food Products in Balapur, and Santosh Kumar, his manager.

The food products and raw materials found on the premises were jars of Soanpapdi, chikki, unlabelled flavours, ingredients, jaggery, dry fruit, flour, and coconut powder. The entire haul is valued at Rs 4,07,300.

According to the police, Khaleed started his business but realised soon enough that his earnings weren’t enough to sustain the enterprise.

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So he, along with his accomplice and manager, Kumar, decided to use expired or substandard flavours and ingredients to make easy money.

Based on a tip-off, the Taskforce conducted a raid on the firm in Bongloor village, Adibatla Municipality, Ranga Reddy district.

During the raid, the premises were also found to be maintained in unhygienic conditions.

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Subsequently, the information was passed on to the H-FAST Team, and the apprehended persons, along with the seized items, were handed over to them.

Accused handed over to Adibatla Police, probe on

Later, the two men and the seized goods were handed over to the Adibatla Police for further action. Subsequently, the Adibatla Police registered a case under Section 275 (sale of noxious food or drinks) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the BNS. Further investigation is on.

The Hyderabad Police has appealed to the public to remain vigilant about the quality of food products they buy. They must always check the manufacturing date, the expiry date or the best-before date. They should also avoid expired, damaged, or improperly labelled or unhygienically handled food products.

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