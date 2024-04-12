Hyderabad: Two arrested for stabbing bar worker, another man

The accused scuffled over the parking space with another vehicle owner and ended up stabbing him

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th April 2024 8:04 pm IST
Maha: IT consultant stabbed to death by junior amid work dispute
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for stabbing two others during a brawl at a bar at Lal Darwaza on Friday, April 12.

One of the accused, Shaik Sajid, 28, a resident of Barkas is a history-sheeter of Balapur police station. He and his associate Shaik Aamir alias Ammu went to Y5 Bar and Restaurant at Nagulchinta X Roads on Friday and consumed liquor.

Both of them scuffled over the parking space with another vehicle owner. During the brawl they stabbed Pawar. When Sai Prasad, a bar worker, intervened they stabbed him too. Both the people suffered injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

MS Education Academy

Police booked a case against the accused and arrested them.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th April 2024 8:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button