Hyderabad: Two arrested for stabbing bar worker, another man

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for stabbing two others during a brawl at a bar at Lal Darwaza on Friday, April 12.

One of the accused, Shaik Sajid, 28, a resident of Barkas is a history-sheeter of Balapur police station. He and his associate Shaik Aamir alias Ammu went to Y5 Bar and Restaurant at Nagulchinta X Roads on Friday and consumed liquor.

Both of them scuffled over the parking space with another vehicle owner. During the brawl they stabbed Pawar. When Sai Prasad, a bar worker, intervened they stabbed him too. Both the people suffered injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

Police booked a case against the accused and arrested them.

