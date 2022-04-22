Hyderabad: Two booked by HMWSSB for illegal water connections

Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 22nd April 2022 7:55 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Waterfront vigilance officers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Safety and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) registered criminal cases against two individuals who illegally obtained tap-water connections from a drinking water pipeline supplied by the water board.

A man named Syed Rahmatullah, a resident of AR Nagar, established two 15mm pipes illegally to his residence. MD Jameel, who lives in the same area, also took a similar 15mm illegal water connection. Upon realisation, the water vigilance division removed the illegal connections and filed a case against the two at the Falaknuma police station under U / 37, CP, ICP4, 37/26, for illegal altering and removing connections and taking illegal connections.

Waterboard officials issued a warning that criminal cases would be registered if illegal water connections were taken without the permission of the authorities, said a press release.

The board said criminal cases would be registered against owners as well as the plumber and any other persons associated with the connection.

Illegal water connections and usage of domestic connections for commercial purposes can be reported to the Water District Vigilance Team at 9989998100, 9989992268.

