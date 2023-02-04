Hyderabad: Two die by accident, 13 injured as DCM overturns

Published: 4th February 2023
Hyderabad: Two people died and about 13 others were injured when a DCM van carrying labourers overturned at Dundigal road on Friday night.

According to the police, the incident happened near the HP petrol pump located on the road near Gandimaissama around midnight.

The injured duo was reportedly said to be in a critical state after they were shifted to hospital by the police.

The dead bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospitals’ mortuary.

Police suspect that the loss of the Driver’s control over the vehicle is the reason behind the accident.

