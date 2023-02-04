Telangana: Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Warangal

Warangal: Several shops were gutted after a fire broke out at wood and furniture godown in AJ Mills Colony area of Waragal on Friday early morning, the Police said.

According to police, no casualties reported in the incident. The fire started from godown, and later spread to a few other shops located adjacent to it, officials said.

Locals noticed the fire and raised an alarm. The firefighters rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

“The incident occured today morning at 4 AM accidentally and we are probing into it. The cause is yet to be known. The fire started in a godown and spread to fertilizer and scrap shops,” M Srinivas a police officer said.

Officials said that the godown belongs to three to four wood and furniture shops. “No casualties have been reported. The value of the property loss will be known when we receive a complaint. The fire is completely under control,” they said.