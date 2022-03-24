Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers arrested by narcotic wing

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 24th March 2022 7:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Golconda Police on Thursday apprehended two drug peddlers and four drug consumers who found illegal possession of Narcotic Drug.

Syed Asif Jibran a resident of Shabaz Nagar along with his associate P Tarun were obtaining LSD blots by using Dark Web and sale to the needy customers at Rs. 3000/- per one LSD blot to earn easy money. Subsequently, they hatched a plan to sell the LSD blots near Galaxy, Tolichowki.

On the tip-off information the duo were apprehended by the anti- narcotic team along with Golconda police.

The police have seized LSD Blots, mobile phones and other articles from their possession.

