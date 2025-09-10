Hyderabad: Two held for automobile theft in Tolichowki, 5 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: Two individuals were apprehended by Tolichowki police on Wednesday, September 10, for automobile theft, and 5 bikes were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Sankuru Vijaybhaskar Reddy, 23 and Sunkari Praveen Kumar, 17.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a resident of Samatha Colony saying that on September 7, the complainant had parked his bike, a Yamaha R15M, in front of his house.

However, as he was preparing to leave for work the next day, he noticed that his bike was missing. After searching nearby areas, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on this complaint, the police undertook an investigation and while conducting a vehicle check at Tolichowki X Roads at about 08:15 am on Wednesday, police noticed two people riding the same Yamaha R15M.

The two were apprehended by the police, and upon enquiry, allegedly confessed to the crime and even pointed to 4 more stolen bikes which had been kept for disposal at MG Nagar, Shaikpet. Altogether, the five bikes are worth Rs 4,50,000.

The accused allegedly confessed to committing the thefts by breaking handle locks of parked vehicles and starting them by tampering with the ignition systems.

A case has been booked under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.