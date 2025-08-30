Bike theft gang arrested in Hyderabad, 22 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: Five individuals from a bike theft gang were apprehended by Jagadgirigutta police on Saturday, August 30, and 22 bikes were seized.

The accused have been identified as Gollapally Sridhar Lingaiah, 26, Midde Veera Kousik Goud, 21, Katta Manikanta, 20, Guthula Srinivas, 28 and Shaik Nagur Vali, 25.

All are natives of Andhra Pradesh except Sridhar, who hails from Telangana’s Jagtial district.

The five were apprehended based on a complaint by Gafoor Raja, who stated that on August 24, between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, his bike was stolen from a wine shop in Jagadgirigutta.

Based on his complaint, police undertook an investigation and started conducting vehicle checks. Subsequently, they came across the same KTM bike as the complainant’s, which was being driven by Gollapally Sridhar without a number plate.

Finding him suspicious, the police took him into custody. He confessed to the crime and also admitted to committing thefts under the limits of KPHB, Borabanda and Allapur police stations along with three of his associates.

Sridhar revealed that some of the stolen bikes were sold to Shaik Nagur Vali, who is the receiver.

Police recovered 22 bikes worth Rs 42 lakhs. The bikes included KTM Duke, Royal Enfield, Pulsar, Yamaha R15, Honda Unicorn, and others.

Out of these, eight bikes were traced to the KPHB police station, one bike each was traced to Allapur and Borabanda police stations, while two were traced to Jagadgirigutta police station.

However, 10 bikes are yet to be traced.