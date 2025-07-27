Habitual offender, minor arrested for bike theft in Telangana

Hyderabad: A habitual offender and his 17-year-old accomplice were arrested by Alair police on Saturday, July 26, and four bikes, worth about Rs 4 lakh, were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Kampa Vijay, 23, and Dasari Arun, 17.

On Saturday morning, while the accused were travelling from Pembarthy towards Hyderabad on vehicles without number plates, they were stopped by and questioned by the police patrolling near Chowdary dhabha, NH-163, Alair.

According to the police, the accused confessed to having stolen the bikes when asked about the documents of their vehicles. The accused also admitted to committing bike thefts in different places in Telangana, including Alair, Jangaon, and Bhongir town, in the past 15 days.

The police immediately seized one Bullet and an Activa, which they were travelling on and later recovered two more Pulsar bikes, which were hidden in bushes near Jangaon. The stolen bikes have been traced to theft cases at Alair, Jangaon and Bhongir police stations in Telangana.

Vijay is allegedly a habitual offender and has been in and out of jail since 2019. Between 2022 and 2023, he committed thefts of 54 two-wheelers in and around the limits of Enumamula, Inthezargunj, Mills colony, Hanumakonda and Athmakur police stations.

He was recently released from jail on June 17 and again started committing thefts with a minor as his accomplice. Vijay then used the money for gambling and drinking. Police have informed that in the past 8 years, Vijay has committed property offences amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

A case has been registered against them under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.