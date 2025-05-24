Man held for bike theft in Hyderabad, five vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for bike theft in Hyderabad on Friday, May 23. Five vehicles were recovered from the accused.

The accused was identified as 47-year-old Vartiya Gopal, a decoration worker employed at the Gudimalkapur flower market. On May 23 the Langer Houz police received a complaint from a victim, Khaja regarding bike theft.

In his complaint, Khaja said that on May 5 he parked his bike at Ramalayam Ground, Langer Houz and went to Moinabad for work. As he returned the following day, Khaja noticed his bike was missing. The complaint was filed late as he was busy with work.

Based on Khaja’s complaint, the Langer Houz police registered a case under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On Friday, when SI Raghavendra was patrolling near Bapughat, close to the Ramalayam Temple, they noticed a person moving suspiciously. When they questioned him, he tried to escape from the spot.

However, he was caught at a short distance and brought to the police station.

Upon interrogation, Gopal revealed his name and confessed to bike theft. The police recovered five vehicles, including Activa 5 G, Activa 6 G, CB Shine, Honda Shine and Glamour.

All the vehicles are worth Rs 2,90,000.