Telangana DGP orders review of gun licenses across state

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitendra on Friday, May 23, ordered the review of gun licenses across the state.

According to official data, 7125 gun licenses have been issued across Telangana for the use of 9294 firearms. Out of the total licenses, 510 were issued in the last three years. The DGP instructed officials to specifically review the licenses of people under adverse notice.

The DGP asked commissioner and superintendents of police to issue notices to those under adverse notice. The licensees must provide reasons for possessing the arms. The license must only be renewed if the people provide genuine reason.

“Those who possess arms but are not residing in Telangana must re register under the appropriate police jurisdiction. In case their whereabouts are unkown, notices must be sent to the last known addresses,” Jitendra said.

He further stressed that arms licenses must be renewed and granted as per the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019. At the time of issuing license, the police must verify the legitimacy of the applicant’s need for arms.