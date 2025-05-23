Over 1.3L cases registered in Telangana under new criminal laws

Hyderabad: The director general of Telangana police, Dr Jitendar, during a review meeting on the New Criminal Laws (NCL) held on Friday, May 23, reported that a total of 1,37,644 cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been registered as of May 22.

Additionally, 1,251 Zero FIRs have been filed across the state to ensure swift legal action.

A total of 607 cases have been registered under key sections such as Endangering Sovereignty, Unity & Integrity of India (BNS 152), Terrorism (BNS 113), Mob Lynching (BNS 103(2)), Organized Crime (BNS 111), Grievous Hurt covering permanent disability and persistent vegetative state (BNS 117(3)), Snatching (BNS 304), Promise to Marry (BNS 69), and other areas including Gender Neutrality, Community Service, Fake News, Mandatory Minimum Sentence, and Graded Fine for Damage to Public Property.

The DGP emphasised strict monitoring of the filing of charge sheets within stipulated timeframes of 60 and 90 days, adhering to BNSS timelines, and called on all officers to maintain rigour in case processing. He also engaged with the prosecution team to encourage increased conviction rates.

Dr Jitendar’s review was part of the broader evaluation of the State Transition Management Plan initiated alongside the rollout of the new laws.

This plan included publishing a digest of 47 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), consolidating key publications from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and other states on a single platform, distributing a CID Ready Reckoner, and providing video recording SOPs under BNSS to officers.