Centre increases IPS cadre in Telangana

Hyderabad: Centre has increased the Telangana Indian Police Service (IPS) Cadre from 139 to 151. Superintendent of Police posts have been created for eight new districts.

The revision has happened after a nine-year gap and aligns the police force structure with Telangana’s evolving administrative needs following the creation of new districts.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a gazette notification formalizing the changes under the Indian Police Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Sixth Amendment Regulations, 2025. The decision was taken in consultation with the Telangana government.

As per the new structure, the number of senior duty posts has increased from 76 to 83. The review has sanctioned Superintendent of Police (SP) posts for eight newly formed districts, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubabad.

In terms of restructuring, the SP post in Rangareddy district has been withdrawn and reassigned to Vikarabad, while the SP position in Warangal has been removed. The Centre has also revoked Additional SP (Operations) posts in Bellampally-Adilabad and Kothagudem.

“In exercise of the powers con-ferred by subsection (1) of section 3 of the All India Services Act, 1951, read with sub-rule (1) and (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, the Union government, in consultation with the Govern-ment of Telangana, is amend-ing the Indian Police Service (fixation of cadre strength) Regulations, 1955.

These regulations may be called the Indian Police Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Sixth Amendment Regulations, 2025,” the notification stated.

At the time of Telangana’s formation in 2014, the state had 112 IPS posts, which were revised to 139 in 2016. The latest increase to 151 posts reflects the government’s efforts to enhance policing capabilities in line with administrative changes and population growth.