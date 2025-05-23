CM Revanth appears in Nampally court, denies poll code violations

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before the Special Court for Public Representatives in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Thursday, May 22, in connection with cases filed against him for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during previous election campaigns.

The cases were registered at Begumbazar, Nalgonda Two Town, and Kowdipalli (Medak) police stations, primarily relating to remarks he made about reservations during the last Assembly elections, when he was serving as the TPCC president.

This marks the second time Revanth Reddy has appeared in court after assuming the office of chief minister.

During the proceedings, Revanth Reddy personally presented his arguments, firmly denying any wrongdoing.

He stated in court, “The then BRS government deliberately filed false cases against me. The claims made by the police are untrue. I have not committed any offence anywhere.”

His statement was officially recorded by the court.

Due to the chief minister’s appearance, police enforced heavy security around the court premises and restricted access to the courtroom. The court has scheduled its verdict for June 12.

The cases in question date back to the period when Revanth Reddy was the Congress state president, and he maintains that the charges are politically motivated and baseless.