Hyderabad: Two held for betting on IPL matches; Rs 3 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Friday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in cricket betting during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The accused were identified as 30-year-old Panchiwala Deepak Singh and 42-year-old Satish Singh. The police said that Deepak was recently introduced to cricket betting by Satish. The two accused initiated a betting racket from their residence.

Both of them used to take calls and arrange betting amounts from those who were interested. Based on the team’s performance on the given day the betting range for the day was set by Satish. Based on the result of the match, the two accused paid the winning amount to the punters, keeping the rest of the profit to themselves.

The Mangalhat police raided Deepak’s residence on Friday night and seized cash worth 3.48 lakhs along with two mobile phones, and a T.V set.