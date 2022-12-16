Hyderabad: Two more arrested in fake baba case of Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested by Chandrayangutta police in connection with the “black magic cheating case”. The arrested persons are Ghulam Jagadugar and Pradeep. They are arrested from Karnataka.

On December 4, the police arrested Syed Hussain, a truck driver, who allegedly conned several women on the pretext of arranging huge money through his spiritual powers and collected their nude pictures and videos were caught by Chandrayangutta police on Sunday.

The gang was luring women by saying that he through his spiritual powers would help them get huge money and conned the women into removing their clothes. Using a mobile phone the man allegedly filmed the women nude. He was operating from a house located at Salala Road, Barkas in Chandrayangutta police station limits for the past some months.

The police seized the mobile phone from his possession and sources said there are several nude videos and photos of women in the three mobile phones.