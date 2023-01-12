Hyderabad: Two Nigerians held for duping doctor of Rs 12L

Hyderabad: Two Nigerians who allegedly posed themselves as ‘love gurus’ online, were arrested by Rachakonda police on Wednesday for duping a Hyderabad doctor of Rs 12 lakh.

According to the police, the duo promised to cast a love spell on the victim who was going through a rough patch in her personal life and fell prey to the fraudsters after searching on Google for a ‘love spell caster’.

The accused were identified as Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan Uzaka, 35, from Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

The police are now on the hunt for two other accused, Michala Ajunda and Daniel.

The complainant, who is an ophthalmologist by profession claimed that the accused ensured her love life was sorted after they would perform some prayers for her.

The doctor was seeking a solution to her love life problems and professional success and had searched online and got the phone number of the fraudsters, her complaint read.

They introduced themselves as ‘love spell casters’ from Uganda and sought Rs 1 lakh to be transferred initially and collected up to Rs 12.45 lakh later citing various reasons.

The police registered a case following which a team was deployed to Delhi, arrested the accused, and brought them to Hyderabad on transit remand, a press note said.

It was found out that four accused arrived in India for a cloth business and hatched a plan to cheat gullible citizens and earn money after suffering losses in business.

They opened bank accounts through brokers and posted advertisements on social media platforms and Google as per their plan.

The accused circulated their phone numbers and gave ads offering services in astrology, love spell cast, and solutions for life’s problems.

The police also found out that the accused had committed similar offences across the country and the main accused, Okwuchukwu, was earlier arrested by Delhi police.

Finally, the netizens were cautioned by the police, against believing such social media ads and directed citizens to dial 1930 for reporting cyber crimes or registering a complaint on their website.