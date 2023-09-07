Hyderabad: Two workers killed as scaffolding collapses

Hyderabad: Two construction workers were killed and three others injured in an accident at a construction site in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The scaffolding for construction of a multi-storey building collapsed at Addagutta under the limits of KPHB Police Station.

The workers fell from the sixth floor. Two of them died on the spot. They were identified as Santosh Patnaik and Sonia Patnaik, both natives of Odisha.

Three others were injured and were shifted to a hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

The builder was constructing the building allegedly in violation of rules.

Police have registered a case against the owner and took up investigation.