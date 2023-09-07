Hyderabad: Two workers killed as scaffolding collapses

Scaffolding for construction of a multi-storey building collapsed at Addagutta

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 11:37 am IST
Telangana: Five people die after auto truck collide in Warangal
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two construction workers were killed and three others injured in an accident at a construction site in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The scaffolding for construction of a multi-storey building collapsed at Addagutta under the limits of KPHB Police Station.

The workers fell from the sixth floor. Two of them died on the spot. They were identified as Santosh Patnaik and Sonia Patnaik, both natives of Odisha.

MS Education Academy

Three others were injured and were shifted to a hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

The builder was constructing the building allegedly in violation of rules.

Police have registered a case against the owner and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 11:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button