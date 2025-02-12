British Dy High Commission in Hyderabad announces application dates for spl visas

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad has announced that applications for special visas under the United Kingdom (UK)-India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) 2025 will be received from February 18, offering young Indians a chance to live, study, work, and travel in the UK for up to two years.

A total of 3,000 visas are available under this scheme.

Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 are eligible to apply, provided they meet certain criteria.

UK special visa requirements

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or higher and demonstrate proof of £2,530 in savings to support themselves in the UK.

The applications will be received from February 18 to 20 and entry to the ballot is free of charge, and successful candidates will be selected randomly.

Selected candidates will be notified via email within two weeks of the ballot closing and will have 90 days to complete their visa application, provide biometric data, and pay the necessary fees, including the visa application fee and the immigration health surcharge.

Applicants must return to India after 2 year of UK stay

Applicants must return to India upon completing their two-year stay in the UK under this scheme.

There were over 2,100 YPS visas issued to Indian nationals in the year ending December 2023.

For further information, applicants can visit the website.

Official guidance for those in the UK looking to travel to India under the scheme can be found on the website of the High Commission of India in London.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, encourages people from all corners of India to apply.