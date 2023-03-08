Hyderabad: Unable to pay traffic challans, man dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Unable to pay the traffic challans a Laboure reportedly ended life by consuming pesticide under Saidabad police station limits. However, the police claim that the laborer committed suicide due to personal reasons.

The 52 year old A Yellaiah and his wife Mallamma were staying at Neelam Rajsekhar Reddy in Chintal Basti area. Yellaiah was earning his livelihood by working as a laborer on daily wages while his wife is working as a helper at Sai Baba Temple in the same area.

The labourer had a bike on which there were several traffic challans pending against his vehicle. Few days ago, the cops of Traffic police station Mirchowk seized his vehicle and asked to pay ten thousand rupees for releasing the bike. Since confiscating of his vehicle the poor man was depressed and was helpless in getting back his motorcycle.

“Unable to bear the burden of heavy traffic challans, he ended his life, he also wrote a suicide note pleading Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao to take a look at the plight of the poor public who are being burdened by the Traffic Challans” said Mallamma the deceased wife.

Yellaiah

When contacted the Saidabad police denied the reason of traffic challans behind Yellaih’s suicide and said there was a family dispute due to which he ended life.

The police have registered a case under suspicious death and have taken up investigation. The alleged suicide has also been seized from the spot.