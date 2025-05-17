Insect invasion forces Hyderabad’s shops and homes into darkness

"These insects fully eclipse the headlights. I have to cover my face to avoid the insects getting into my mouth and eyes. It is quite dangerous to travel," said a Hyderabadi.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 17th May 2025 11:01 pm IST
The image displays an AI-generated picture of insects troubling residents of Hyderabad
AI-generated image

Hyderabad: As dusk arrives, some areas around certain areas of Hyderabad are welcomed, or rather invaded by a swarm of Caddisflies, moth-like insects that are attracted to lights and live near lakes or rivers.

Commercial establishments and homes at Asifnagar, Mallepally, Golconda, Falaknuma, Jahanuma, Bahadurpura, Aliabad, Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda, Shaheenagar, Kanchanbagh and Santoshnagar are largely affected.

Residents have had enough. “If we do not switch off our lights, these insects creep into our shops. And because of the darkness, customers hesitate to purchase, and hence we suffer,” complained Mumtaz Khan, a trader at Mallepally.

Imrana, a housewife, has used everything in her power to ward off the insects. “Even repellents do not affect the m. Imagine staying in darkness for more than an hour,” she laments.

Mujahid Khan, a salesman by profession, has to commute daily for work. “These insects fully eclipse the headlights. I have to cover my face to avoid the insects getting into my mouth and eyes. It is quite dangerous to travel,” he says.

