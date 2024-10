Hyderabad: An unconscious woman was found lying half-naked near Lotus Pond on Saturday, October 12. A passerby noticed the woman and informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman is about 30 years old. She has now been moved to the Osmania General Hospital.

Over reports of alleged sexual assault, a Filmnagar police official told Siasat.com that the woman was drunk. “There is no other issue. No case has been registered,” the official added.