Hyderabad: Unidentified man’s body found floating in Mir Alam Tank

As the body was decomposed, the police suspected the man might have slipped and drowned in the tank.

Representative image

Hyderabad: A body of an unidentified man was found floating in Mir Alam Tank in the Bahadurpura area on Thursday.

Residents of Suleiman Nagar reportedly noticed the body in the afternoon and alerted the police.

The cops then reached the spot and retrieved the body with the help of swimmers and shifted it to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The police dismissed the suspicion of a crime and stated that it was an accidental fall. They added that the man may have drowned in the tank when he had come to fish two or three days ago.

“The man whose body has been found is suspected to be in his 30s or 40s. His identity is yet to be ascertained,” Bahadurpura SHO Sudhakar told Siasat.com.

News Desk | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Published: 28th July 2023 3:44 pm IST
