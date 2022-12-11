Hyderabad: Unidentified people damage Dargah Hazrath Baba Syed Ameeruddin

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons damaged the Dargah Hazrath Baba Syed Ameeruddin situated at the backside of Pahadishareef police station.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan lodged a complaint with Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, and Mohd Masiullah Khan, Chairman TS Wakf Board.

“We demand immediate action against the said culprits who have hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims,” he said.

Also Read MP: Bajrang Dal men thrash Muslim man for having coffee with Hindu girl

According to Khan, the land grabbers employed heavy JCB machines to dig out the earth after damaging the Dargah totally and intend to sell the land or use it for commercial purposes. “The Dargah is totally erased by the land grabbers. There is no sign of it,” Amjedullah Khan told T S Wakf Board officials over the phone.

On information, the Pahadishareef police reached the spot and took up inspection. Before the police came all the people fled away from the place and the police did videography of the spot.

It Is suspected the demolition was preplanned and was done during the nighttime and early hours of the day by the alleged land grabbers.

Efforts to contact the other persons who had demolished the shrine proved futile as there is no one at the spot and the local police have no clue who the persons responsible are.