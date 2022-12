In a case reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a Muslim man was beaten up by members of the Bajrang Dal for allegedly having coffee with a Hindu girl.

The incident occurred on November 20. The man was accused of love jihad and handed over to the police. A video shared on Twitter shows a group of men dragging the victim out of the cafe. He is then taken away by the police.

When Siasat.com tried reaching out to Indore police there was no response from the DSP’s office.