Hyderabad: UoH invites applications for diploma programs

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CVDL) at the University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for its diploma courses.

The courses offered as part of the diploma program include, Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, and Community Eye Health. The duration of all courses is 1 year and these will be conducted in a hybrid mode.

Apart from the afore mentioned courses, the University will also offer skill development courses jointly conducted with institutions such as NIRD, ICAR-NAARM, BSNL-NATFM, Truth Labs, Apollo MedSkills, IFCAI and LV Prasad Eye Institute.

The prospectus is available on the CVDL website and can be downloaded. The registration fee is Rs 300. Completed applications along with the online registration fee receipt shall be sent to the Assistant Registrar, CDVL, University of Hyderabad, Golden Threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001.

The last date for submission of applications is March 31.

According to a press release from the CVDL, students enrolled in full-time courses may take up the diploma courses simultaneously. Once enrolled, students will be provided soft copies of the study material.