Hyderabad: Upset over mother's death , man dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A man allegedly upset over his mother’s death, died by suicide on February 8 in Madhapur’s Durgam Cheruvu area.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Chandrakanth, who was employed at a pest control company. He was a resident of Bansilalpet in Secunderabad. The Madhapur police said that eight months ago, Chandrakant’s mother passed away due to a chronic disease. Following the mother’s demise Chandrakanth began to stay aloof from family and friends.

The police further added that Chandrakant left his home on February 6, leaving his mobile phone behind. Officials suspect that the victim reached the lake and jumped into it. The body was found on February 8 with assistance from divers.

Based on the documents found from the body, the deceased was identified and his family was informed of his death.