Hyderabad: Urban farming training offered by horticulture dept

Hyderabad: In a bid to encourage home-gardening, Telangana state’s department of horticulture is offering classes for urban farming every month.

The training classes will help those who wish to learn techniques of growing vegetables on open places like terraces and balconies.

The classes will be held twice in the month of May- on the second Saturday (May 14), and the fourth Sunday (May 22). They will be organised in the Telangana horticulture training institute, beside Nampally criminal court, Red Hills, Nampally.

An entrance fee of Rs 100/- will be applied. Interested people may reach the the horticulture department at 9705384384/ 7997725411.