Hyderabad: Urdu poet to receive Rahmath-e-Alam Peace award 2023

Hyderabad: City-based organisation called the All India Bazm-Rahmat-e-Alam is all set to present the ‘Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award 2023’ to peace activist and Urdu poet Pandit Sagar Tripathi for his efforts to promote communal harmony.

The award will be presented at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank on the occasion of the Milad un Nabi on Thursday (September 28).

The award is presented annually to individuals who strive to promote communal harmony and work for the betterment of the Muslim community. So far, the committee has honoured seven people.

Also Read Hyderabad police grant permission for Milad un Nabi procession

Eulogising Tripathi’s work, a committee official told Siasat.com that the social activist-cum-poet has often promoted peace by debunking stereotypes, and prejudice against the Muslim community through his books and campaigns.

“Apart from India, Tripathi has worked in 20 other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq etc. for the betterment of Muslims,” the official said.

The Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award is awarded annually to non-Muslims who work for the betterment of the Muslim community. So far, the committee has honoured seven people.

Last year, the committee awarded prominent journalist and Buddhavanam project special officer Mallepally Laxmaiah.