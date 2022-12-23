Hyderabad: Vegetable carts upturn as road caves in at Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The road at Chaknawadi in Goshamahal has reportedly caved in all of a sudden, taking in vehicles and objects around it which lead to massive panic among locals.

Several vegetable carts, cars, two-wheelers, and other objects were pulled in as the road suddenly sank.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Shahiniyatganj police station said that the road caved in because the sewage which was otherwise open, was shut owing to construction works. “The shutting of the sewage resulted in gas forming which subsequently weakened the road,” he said.

The official further said that nobody was harmed by the road caving in.