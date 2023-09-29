Hyderabad: Vendor attacked during Ganesh procession at Charminar

Hyderabad: A case is booked against a group of persons for allegedly attacking a vendor during the Ganesh immersion procession at Charminar on Thursday night.

The victim whose identity has not been revealed by the police, was selling sweet corn at his roadside stall at Laad Bazaar near Charminar when a group of youngsters who were accompanying a Ganesh idol procession came from the Hussainalam side and attacked the vendor leading to bleeding injuries on his head and hands.

The man allegedly complained to the police present there about the attack who initially refused to help him. He later went to the nearby Charminar police station where some policemen moved him to a hospital for first aid.

The police booked a case against unknown persons under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 r/w 34 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC, and an investigation is ongoing.

Two teams are formed to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV footage, said Charminar SHO K Chandrasekhar.

In a video widely circulated on social media, people alleged the vendor was attacked with a knife. The police however maintained that after the investigation, they would alter or add more sections to the case, if needed.