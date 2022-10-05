Hyderabad: Video of six-foot python crawling in graveyard goes viral

Hyderabad: A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media.

The python measuring 6 feet was spotted by some people who filmed it using a mobile phone. The creature was found in the Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma, according to the voice heard in the video clip.

A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media. https://t.co/YoF1LGKs6U #Hyderabad #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/URp3SDlNUE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 5, 2022

The python moves from one grave to goes into another grave located in the yard.

The locals asked the forest department to trace and relocate the python because many children visit the graveyard to get tamarind on Fridays and on several ocassions.