Hyderabad: Virat Kohli’s giant cutout comes up on his birthday

Hyderabad: A giant cutout of cricketer Virat Kohli came up in the city commemorating his birthday on November 5.

The cutout was put up in front of the Sudarshan theatre at RTC X roads.

The ace cricketer celebrated his birthday with the Indian team that is playing in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read Anushka drops goofy birthday wish for Virat Kohli, shares hilarious pics

In this T20 World Cup, Kohli has been in outstanding form. He has only been dismissed once this World Cup, during the game against South Africa, and is presently averaging 222. He had an undefeated fifty against Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Mahale Jayawardene’s previous T20 World Cup record for most runs scored was also broken by the former India captain. The only cricketers who have currently scored more than a thousand runs in the T20 World Cup are Kohli and Jayawardene.

India will be hopeful that Kohli keeps up his recent success when they play Zimbabwe on Sunday. If India defeats Zimbabwe, they will win the group and advance to the semifinals. However, a defeat would seriously harm their chances.