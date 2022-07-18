Hyderabad: ‘Visit My Mosque’ event held at Alamgir mosque

Hyderabad: The “Visit my Mosque” initiative was held on July 17 at Masjid-e-Alamgir, Guttala Begumpet, off 100 Feet Road, Madhapur.

The initiative was focused on communal harmony and sought to underscore the composite culture of the country and the Ganga-Jamni confluence of cultures in Hyderabad

General Secretary of organizing committee Mohammed Riyazuddin said that chief of organizing committee Ahmed Nawaz Khan and members of the committee held the event from 10 am to 7 pm on July 17.

During the event, the Government of Telangana’s advisor A K Khan, corporator of Madhapur Jagadeeshwar Goud and 1500-2000 people belonging to various religions visited the mosque. Attempts were also made to remove misconceptions about Islam among non-Muslims.

Goud applauded the initiative taken by the mosque committee.

Imam of the mosque Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Junaid Rushadi, Khateeb of mosque Maulana Abdul Rahman, Nayab-e-Imam Maulana Mohammed Ismail and others were present at the mosque during the event.