Hyderabad voter list may shrink sharply after SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: The voter list of Hyderabad is likely to shrink significantly after the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana.

Telangana is likely to go for SIR in the next phase. In Phase I, Bihar was covered, whereas in Phase II, nine states and three Union Territories (UTs) were covered.

Impact of Telangana SIR on Hyderabad voter list

Lakhs of voters were removed from the electoral rolls across 12 states and UTs due to various reasons.

Those whose names are deleted are categorized into the Absent, Shifted, or Dead/Duplicate (ASD) category. Absent are those who are unable to be traced, and shifted are those who have shifted to another place. Dead are those voters who have passed away but remain in the electoral rolls. Duplicate are those names that appear more than once.

The following are the numbers of voters on the rolls before and after the release of the draft roll.

States Total electors (Before SIR) Total electors (in draft list) Net reduction Uttar Pradesh 15.44 crore 12.55 crore 2.89 crore Tamil Nadu 6.41 crore 5.43 crore 97.37 lakh Gujarat 5.08 crore 4.34 crore 73.73 lakh West Bengal 7.66 crore 7.08 crore 58.20 lakh Madhya Pradesh 5.74 crore 5.31 crore 42.74 lakh Kerala 2.78 crore 2.54 crore 24.08 lakh Chhattisgarh 2.12 crores 1.84 crore 27.34 lakh Puducherry (UT) 10.21 lakh 9.18 lakh 1.03 lakh Goa 11.85 lakh 10.84 lakh Over 1 lakh Lakshadweep (UT) 57.81 thousand 56.38 thousand 1429 Rajasthan 5.46 crore 5.04 crore 41.85 lakh Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3.10 lakh 2.46 lakh 64 thousand

During SIR in Telangana too, many names are likely to be removed from the electoral rolls. The sharp shrink in the voter list is likely to be seen in Hyderabad as it is evident from the voter turnout in the last three general elections.

In 2024, the voter turnout in Hyderabad was 48.7 percent, whereas in 2019 and 2014, the percentages were 45.8 and 53.3. It is the least in the entire Telangana.

The reasons behind the lowest turnout in the state could be a lack of interest in voting; however, there could be other possibilities too, such as dead and shifted voters.

As in the last 14 years, many have migrated to other states or even settled in foreign countries, the electoral roll is bound to shrink after the SIR in the state especially in Hyderabad.

Documents needed

In the upcoming SIR in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, those who are on the voter list need not give any documents during the enumeration phase.

However, during the notice phase, they are required to submit documents if they remain unmapped or if ‘logical discrepancies’ surface.

In the enumeration form, electors can either give details of themselves or their relatives from the previous SIR. Giving either detail will help in linking or mapping. Such electors will not be required to submit any documents except enumeration forms.

The relatives for the sake of mapping include:

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Those whose name or a relative’s name (progeny concept) is not listed in 2002 voter list will be asked to submit documents at a later stage of SIR in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents:

Any identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/PSU.

Any identity card/certificate/document issued in India by government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

Birth certificate issued by the competent authority.

Passport.

Matriculation/educational certificate issued by recognised boards/universities.

Permanent residence certificate issued by a competent state authority.

Forest Right Certificate.

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists).

Family register prepared by state/local authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate issued by the government.

For Aadhaar, the Commission’s directions issued via letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol. II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.

Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.

However, the required documents for SIR will be based on the date of birth for all voters on electoral rolls in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. Those who were born before July 1, 1987, need to submit any of the listed documents for themselves.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987, and on or before December 2, 2004, need to provide a document for themselves and a document of their father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.