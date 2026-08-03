Hyderabad voters likely to receive SIR notices from August 17

Hyderabad: Voters in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana need to be ready for notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as the deadline for the enumeration phase approaches.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the SIR twice already, it is unlikely to revise it further as other states have already released their draft lists.

Schedule

The last date of house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) is August 10, which will mark the end of the enumeration phase.

Following this, the draft list will be published on August 17, which will contain the names of all voters who have submitted their enumeration forms.

From August 17, citizens may start receiving notices. The notice phase will continue till October 15.

The notices will be sent to those who did not mention their or their relatives’ details in the enumeration form.

Apart from them, those whose 2002 SIR details contain anomalies will also receive notices.

Documents needed to reply to SIR notices in Hyderabad

Those who did not mention the 2002 SIR details in the enumeration form will be termed ‘unmapped voters’.

Such voters need to submit documents from the below ECI-listed documents based on their date of birth.

Any Identity Card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/PSU. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/Universities. Permanent Residence Certificate issued by the competent State authority. Forest Rights Certificate. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists). Family Register, prepared by state/local authorities. Any land/house allotment certificate issued by the Government.

Those who were born before July 1, 1987, need to submit any of the ECI-listed documents of themselves.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987, and on or before December 2, 2004, need to provide a document for themselves and a document of their father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit a document of themselves and documents of both parents.

Anomaly notices

For anomaly notices, voters need to prove their relationship to the elector whose details were used for mapping in the 2002 SIR list. To prove the relationship, they need to submit documents.

During Phase II of the SIR, citizens were asked to submit any document.

As per Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, to reply to logical discrepancy notices, voters can submit any document, not necessarily from the ECI-listed documents, to prove the relationship.

The same is also possible in the BLO app.

Also Read Lakhs of Hyderabad voters may receive notices over SIR anomalies

However, in Phase III, it seems the ECI restricted the option by introducing a dropdown menu, which is evident from the SIR notices received in other states in the current phase. Now, voters may be asked to submit only one of the following three documents to prove the relationship:

Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/Universities. Passport.

Those who are mapped with their parents may be asked to provide any one of the above documents of their own.

In the case of mapping with maternal grandparents, electors may be asked to provide any one of the above documents of their own. Apart from that, such electors need to provide any one of the above-listed documents of their mother.

In the case of mapping with paternal grandparents, electors may be asked to provide any one of the above documents of their own. Apart from that, such electors need to provide any one of the above-listed documents of their father.