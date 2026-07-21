Hyderabad wakes up to drizzle, IMD forecasts thunderstorm today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents woke up to drizzle on Tuesday, July 21, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm alert.

As per the weather department, districts of Telangana will witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. It also forecast strong surface winds.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, which will remain valid till July 27.

Meanwhile, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “Today, widespread moderate rains ahead in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Jagitial, Sircilla, Kamareddy in the next 24 hours.”

For Hyderabad, he forecast, “Drizzles during morning. A spell of light to moderate rain expected during late afternoon to night.”

JULY 21, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



After SUPER RAINS yesterday, even today, EXCELLENT RAINS ahead for 3rd consecutive day



MUSURU RAINS AHEAD TODAY 🌧️



Today, WIDESPREAD MODERATE RAINS ahead in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 21, 2026

No thunderstorm in Hyderabad, forecasts IMD

In the case of Hyderabad, which has been witnessing high maximum temperatures during the past few days, the weather department has predicted that the city will witness a cloudy sky. However, no thunderstorm alert has been issued for the district.

Also Read IMD plans new doppler weather radar in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), yesterday, Mancherial recorded the highest rainfall of 124.3 mm. Peddapalli and Mulugu districts recorded 113.5 mm and 113 mm, respectively.

Hyderabad too witnessed rain yesterday. The highest downpour of 23.8 mm was recorded in Shaikpet.

In view of the thunderstorm and other weather forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.