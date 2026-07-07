IMD plans new doppler weather radar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is planning to install a new X-band Doppler Weather Radar in Hyderabad, which is expected to improve the accuracy and speed of weather forecasts.

Currently, the officials are searching for a suitable location for the new radar. The installation will begin once the Telangana government allots the required land.

New radar to strengthen weather forecasting

Hyderabad already has an S-band Doppler Weather Radar at the IMD Meteorological Centre in Begumpet. The radar has been operational since September 2010 and can monitor weather conditions within a 400-km radius.

As the existing radar is old, IMD has decided to add a more advanced X-band radar to improve weather monitoring.

The proposed X-band Doppler Weather Radar will have a coverage of 50 to 100 km. According to IMD, it will provide high-resolution weather data.

Scientists said the new radar will work alongside the existing S-band radar.

IMD Hyderabad seeks land for installation

According to IMD Hyderabad Centre Director S Stella, around half-an-acre of land is required to install the new radar.

She said the department has requested the Telangana government to allot land for the project. Once the land is allocated, IMD will proceed with the installation of the advanced weather radar.