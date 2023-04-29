Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall; IMD forecasts more downpours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad today woke up to heavy rainfall and cloudy sky. More downpours are expected in the day as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an yellow alert for Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Himayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 77.8 mm this morning, while other areas such as Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Shaikpet, and Nampally also experienced heavy rainfall.

Wow.. What a spell for Hyderabad city in last 1hr. Himayatnagar recorded 77.8mm in just 1hr. This time it's more rains and less winds unlike April 25 spell where we had massive winds, rains, thunders. More spells possible later in the day too 🌧️#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/lPwSqk43Mb — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 29, 2023

Massive rains are currently being witnessed in central Telangana, including Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, and Jangaon. These areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall, and the downpour is likely to extend to parts of Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Mahabubabad. Later, the rainfall is expected to cover parts of Sircilla, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to experience a break in the rainfall for the next three hours.

All six zones in Hyderabad to witness rainfall today

According to IMD Hyderabad, all six zones in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers.

Apart from Hyderabad, its neighbouring districts, Rangareddy and Malkajgiri, and other districts of Telangana, such as Adilabad, Kumara Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Bhupally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool, are also expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds with heavy rainfall.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city today. The rainfall in Hyderabad is likely to provide relief from the scorching summer heat, as the maximum temperature is expected to dip below 36 degree Celsius.

Power cut, heavy traffic during rainfall

The heavy rainfall in Hyderabad also poses challenges, especially when it comes to power cuts and heavy traffic.

The electrical infrastructure in the city is not always able to handle the heavy rainfall, and outages can take place, disrupting daily life.

Additionally, the city’s roads are often clogged with vehicles, and the situation worsens when it rains. The resulting traffic snarls can cause long delays, making it difficult for people to reach their destinations on time.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions. It is recommended to avoid traveling during the heavy downpour and stay indoors if possible.