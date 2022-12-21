Hyderabad: Wakf Board leap into action on Kohe Imam-e-Zamin

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board has filed an application in the High Court for the reinstatement of the revision petition on Kohe Imam-e-Zamin’s land which was dismissed due to the premature follow-up.

The Waqf Board has challenged the dismissal of Revision Petition No. 5402/2010 by the Telangana High Court and filed an application for revival of the revision petition. CRP No. 5402/2010 was dismissed by the Telangana High Court on 11th November undoubtedly due to the non-appearance of Waqf Board since 19th June 2018.

After the revelations in The Siasat Daily newspaper about the negligence in the protection of the land of Kohe Imam-e-Zamin, Chairman of the Waqf Board, Muhammad Masihullah Khan, called a meeting and directed to file an immediate application for revising the petition. The Office of the Chief Executive Officer, despite the defeat in this case, was silent until now, however on December 20, it has decided to file a petition for reinstatement and sent it to the council. After receiving the memo of appearance, advocate Abu Akram submitted the application to the rehabilitation court.

The situation is being created due to the incompetence of the Waqf Board’s legal department and keeping the board officials unaware of the decisions of the court cases. According to the sources, not only Kohe Imam-e-Zamin but there are many other cases that have been defeated on the basis of non-compliance with the Waqf Board.