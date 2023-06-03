Hyderabad: Waqf Board struggles with delayed implementation of decisions

Hyderabad: Implementation of decisions by the officials of the Minority Welfare Department and the condition of the Telangana State Waqf Board have raised concerns as the non-implementation of announcements has become routine.

During a meeting of the Waqf Board held on April 6, it was decided that monthly board meetings would be held and steps would be taken to address pending issues through the meetings of two sub-committees. However, the issuance of proceedings and orders regarding these decisions has been neglected, despite members raising concerns about the matter.

The members of the Telangana State Waqf Board, who had committed to holding monthly meetings, have failed to follow through on this commitment. They are not required to seek permission from any official or the Minority Welfare Department to hold these meetings. Unfortunately, no action has been taken to convene the sub-committee meetings, even though it was decided during the April 6 meeting that the administrative sub-committee, weighing committee, and legal sub-committee would meet within 15 days.

Sources indicate that the delay in issuing proceedings from the last meeting is causing a delay in the sub-committee and board meetings. It is alarming that less than 50 percent of the orders have been issued so far, as the failure to issue these orders after board approval violates the Waqf Act. The lack of authority in implementing the board’s decisions may lead to unnecessary legal complications and hinder progress.

The non-implementation of decisions and the delay in issuing orders not only undermine the effectiveness of the Waqf Board but also hinder the resolution of important matters. It is crucial for the officials and members of the board to address these issues promptly and ensure the timely implementation of decisions to avoid further complications and legal challenges.