Hyderabad: Waqf officials review arrangements for Eid Al Adha prayers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board has begun its preparations for Eid Al Adha in Hyderabad. On Monday, Chairman of Waqf Board Mohammad Masihullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer Syed Khwaja Moinuddin, along with other elected public representatives and officials from various departments, visited the Eidgahs of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to oversee the arrangements.

The visit began with Eidgah Seven Tombs at 10:30 am, followed by Eidgah Mir Alam at around 11.30 am and Eidgah Madannapet at 1:30 pm. Considering the possibility of rain during the Eid Al Adha prayers, special measures are being taken into account. The authorities are planning to install tents at prominent Eidgahs such as Mir Alam Eidgah, Madanapet Eidgah, and Seven Tombs Eidgah. These tents will provide shelter to the worshippers in case of inclement weather.

In a statement to the media, Masihullah Khan announced that a comprehensive review of all major Eidgahs has been conducted. Considering the possibility of rain during Eid Al Adha prayers, waterproof tents will be set up to ensure the protection of worshippers from inclement weather. Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri expressed his satisfaction by confirming that all necessary preparations have been successfully completed ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.

The officials from Electricity Department, Water Department, Police Department, Traffic Police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and Buildings Department were present during the visit to Eidgahs.

According to the weather forecast provided by the Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of rain in various districts of the state, including the twin cities, over the next week. In light of this forecast, the Telangana State Waqf Board has finalized its arrangements to accommodate a large number of worshippers. The installation of special tents at the Eidgahs will ensure that the prayers can be conducted comfortably, irrespective of the weather conditions.

With Dhul-Hijjah 10 approaching on June 29, several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia are gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Adha next week.