Hyderabad: Watch out for fraudulent messages, says electricity board

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) has appealed to the people not to fall for fraudulent messages in the guise of collection of pending electricity consumption bills.

In a release on Tuesday, the electricity board informed consumers that the TSSPDCL employees will never collect details of bank account/debit/card/credit cards, except for payment of the receipt bill.

Explaining the modus operandi of fraud, the release said that initially, they send messages to the electricity consumers under the guise of collection of pending electricity bills. They then threaten the consumer with power cutoffs if the payment is not done immediately. After which they collect bank details or credit or debit card details and rob the consumer.

Consumers can access information on current consumption bills and arrears through their official website or through the TSSPDCL mobile app.

In case of any complaints related to bill payments, the consumers can register complaints online and can contact the section officer for redressal of their grievances.