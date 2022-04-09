Hyderabad: Water board books four for illegal water connection

Hyderabad: Vigilance officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday booked four persons for an illegal water connection.

The offenders were booked for illegally obtaining connections from pipelines spread across Kalavati Nagar located in Shapur Nagar, Chinthal. The Jeedimetla police booked a case against the offenders under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 430 (Mischief by injury to works of irrigation or by wrongfully diverting water) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

If anyone comes across an illegal water connection or finds a domestic water connection being used for commercial purposes, the same can be informed to the board officials, who can be reached out at 9989998100 or 998999226, said a press release from the HMWSSB.

There have been a number of cases of illegal water connections in the past. In February this year, 43 persons were booked for illegal water connection by the authority.

On February 4, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWS&SB) vigilance wing, commanded by chief vigilance officer M Ravi Chandan Reddy and inspector P Tirupathi, raided flats and individual residences in four separate places in Turkayamjal, Ranga Reddy district.