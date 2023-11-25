Hyderabad: Water board employee held for accepting Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested an employee of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board when he accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man on Saturday.

The accused K Yadagiri Reddy, manager (engineering) HMWS&SB , Ramanthapur section in Amberpet, demanded the bribe amount from a person to make a correction in the records.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Yadagiri red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount. Further investigation is on, officials said.